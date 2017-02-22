Magic-themed arts and crafts at Norden Farm for half-term

Half-term got off to an enchanting start with a series of children’s arts and craft sessions.

Hosted by Norden Farm Centre for the Arts, in Altwood Road, the sessions saw youngsters making their own magic wands and using playing cards to make human figurines on Monday.

Led by Micheala Clarke, a regular at the helm of the centre’s activity days, it was followed by magic-themed story-telling session later in the day.

More than 70 children visited the centre throughout the week for other events.

Alex Vander Borght said: “It’s always a really clever session and fun to have a look at everything that’s been done afterwards.

“There’s always a lot of excitement here for half-term – especially from the first day onwards. It’s a pretty high-energy week.”

Visit www.norden.farm to find out more.