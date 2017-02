Pooches puckered up for a kiss and a cuddle during a ‘Puppy Love’ Valentine’s Day celebration at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home Old Windsor centre on Saturday.

Fans of Disney Junior’s hit TV show PJ Masks were treated to a visit by the crime-fighting trio on Tuesday at the Nicholsons Centre in Maidenhead.

Maidenhead HC women’s 1sts dropped a vital three points after losing 2-0 to Surbiton 2nds on Saturday, leaving them seven points adrift of current leaders Barnes with five matches remaining.

Doctors were unable to save a worker for a Royal Borough contractor from Windsor after he was hit by a car in Braywick Cemetery in Maidenhead on Tuesday.

Maidenhead RFC beat Witney 47-26 on Saturday, although worrying bouts of casualness saw them surrender a 19-point advantage before fighting back.

Love was in the air at a Windsor jewellery shop on Saturday. The wonky windows of the Crooked House of Windsor were decorated with public declarations of love.

A giant T-Rex has joined the books at Windsor Library. A half-term Jurassic Takeover saw 80 children descend on the library in Bachelors Acre.