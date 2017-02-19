Maidenhead mum diagnosed with breast cancer to walk 20 miles for charity

A 57-year-old mother is set to use her passion for walking to help raise money for a charity that has helped her during treatment for breast cancer.

Christine Sutton, who lives in Balmoral, was diagnosed with the disease in February 2016.

She only got a cyst checked out after mentioning it as an afterthought when she sustained an injury while walking.

After undergoing treatment, which included some support from Breast Cancer Care, she hopes to raise awareness about getting checked out and will embark on the 20 mile Pink Ribbonwalk at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire on Saturday, May 20.

Christine has been off-work as a payroll master, underwent chemotherapy last year, and is now receiving injections as part of her treatment.

She said: “I was going to the doctor's for something else – I said to him I do a lot of long distance walking.

“I kept getting this pain in my groin.

“I almost forgot to mention it.

“The hardest bit was telling my mother. I didn’t tell her for the first week.”

She has made use of Breast Cancer Care’s online support forums, which allows people to share their experiences with one another.

“It is really well supported,” Christine said, urging anyone interested in the walk to give it a go.

Visit www.breastcancercare.org.uk/ribbonwalk and to register for the walk, and use the code BLEN5 for a discount on the entry fee.