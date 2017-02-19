St Piran's School celebrates all things Disney

There was a touch of stardust in the air as pupils at a Maidenhead school celebrated all things Disney.

Youngsters at St Piran’s School, in Gringer Hill, spent the week from Monday, January 30, to Friday, February 3, taking part in lessons and activities themed around the work of the famous film studio.

As well as performing numbers from the films the Jungle Book and Alice Through the Looking Glass, they were also treated to a visit from the princesses from Frozen.

Head of English and drama Luissa Galloso said: “The aim was to encourage them to develop their love of reading and to do that we had things like music workshops, poetry competitions and creative writing.

“It helps promote that almost everything comes from the source of being able to read and write and through that the children get to enjoy themselves and their achievements flow from that – it really does inspire confidence.”