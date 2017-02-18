MPs label grammar school policy an 'unnecessary distraction'

Plans for a Royal Borough grammar school were dealt a blow after MPs called Government policy to reintroduce selective education an ‘unnecessary distraction’.

In a report published on Monday, the Commons Education Committee said the Government must conduct a thorough assessment of potential knock-on effects and unintended consequences before pushing ahead with legislation.

The panel’s chairman, Neil Carmichael, called on the Prime Minister to prove that social mobility and results for poorer pupils would improve as a result.

After being contacted by the Advertiser, Cllr Natasha Airey (Con, Park), cabinet member for Children’s Services at the Royal Borough, issued a statement saying the borough had responded to a Government consultation on the subject and awaited its findings, which are due out in the spring.

She added: “An important part of our response, however, is the pre-requisite that any selective entry schools in the borough would need proof of how their offer would help, and proactively include, those from a disadvantaged background.”

Visit www.parliament.uk to read the Commons Education Committee’s report in full.