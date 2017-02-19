Berkshire Freemasons make Furze Platt Scout Group donation

A ‘worthwhile cause’ was given a boost with a donation from freemasons.

The base of the Furze Platt Scout Group in Cookham Road is undergoing renovations and welcomed a £1,000 donation from the Berries Lodge branch of the Berkshire Freemasons on Wednesday, February 8.

The Cookham-based masons use the scout hut once a week for meetings.

Renovations include knocking two rooms into one big room and a new stairway access.

Master mason Tony Caen said: “One of our members knew people were connected with them so we had a chat and decided it was a worthwhile cause.”

The group often makes charitable donations from funds raised at various charity events, but this is the first time members have supported the Furze Platt Scouts.

Tony has been a Berries Lodge member for the past nine years.

He said it was nice to go along and present the donation in person and is looking forward to seeing how the money helps the project.

“The kids are always very keen and enthusiastic and the parents and scout leaders are all very nice people,” he added.