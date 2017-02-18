Sat, 18
Sun, 19
Mon, 20
SECTION INDEX

Police looking for information about hare coursing

Will Taylor

Reporter:

Police have urged residents with information about hare coursing to get in touch.

Officers carried out patrols over the weekend targeting the bloodsport in the Royal Borough’s rural areas.

Hare coursing involves people using hounds to hunt the animals.

Call 999 if a crime is in progress or call 101 with reports of previous hare coursing incidents.

