Pets Corner: Beauty at CLAWS

At the age of 18 Beauty’s world fell apart. Her beloved owner died so she was homeless.

Fortunately we had a space so took her in.

It was then that we discovered that the ‘mole’ near her right eye was, in fact, a deep-seated ulcer.

She had major surgery which saved the sight of her eye and after much post-op care her eye is virtually free of ulceration.

We are now looking for an indoor home for Beauty.

It must be quiet with no children or other animals.

Are you that special person who will give her a loving home in her twilight years?

She will make a delightful companion for an older person as she is very affectionate and wants nothing more than lots of love and, of course, food and warmth.

She even likes her long silky coat being groomed.

She will be homed under our People for Pets’ Scheme which means that CLAWS will pay any veterinary fees that may arise.

Interested? Please call Sue on the CLAWS helpline 01189 341699.