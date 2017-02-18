Stories of the week: February 11-17

Police issue witness appeal after worker dies in collision at Braywick Cemetery

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a man from Windsor died after being hit by a car in Braywick Cemetery on Tuesday.

A blue Hyundai I30 was travelling on a road within the grounds of the cemetery when it was in a collision with a worker for a Royal Borough contractor.

Second man dies following Slough stabbing

A second man involved in a double stabbing in Slough has passed away in hospital.

Police were alerted to the stabbing at 5.43pm on Friday following reports of a man with stab wounds in Lower Cippenham Lane.

Man pleads guilty to drug offences after £350,000 worth of cocaine is found in car

A Luton man arrested in Maidenhead has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply controlled drugs.

Gheorghe Nicu, 24, of Moulton Rise, appeared at Slough Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Three attackers leave victim needing hospital treatment after ‘prolonged’ assault

A 29-year-old man was taken to Wexham Park Hospital after being subjected to a ‘prolonged attack’ by three men in Langley.

The victim was walking across a green near a block of flats in Meadow Road at about 6.30pm on Thursday when he was assaulted.

Five men arrested after Atik nightclub fight spills onto street

A nightclub altercation in Windsor spilled out onto the street in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police were called at 3.30am to reports of ‘disorder’ involving a group of men in the Atik nightclub.

CPS seek Rolf Harris retrial over sexual offence charges

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has confirmed it will seek a retrial of Rolf Harris after a jury was unable to reach verdicts on some of the indecent assault charges the star faced.

The jury was discharged last week after it was unable to reach verdicts on four of the eight charges against the entertainer.

Oakley Green man 'lucky to be alive' after ice block smashes through roof

A business owner from Oakley Green has been left feeling lucky to be alive after a block of ice fell from the sky and smashed a hole into the roof of his house.

Wahram Manoukian, 69, left his home at 7am on Friday morning to use the gym at Oakley Court in Windsor Road, but returned at about 8.30am to find a hole in his roof with tiles and bits of ice strewn around his grounds.

Sir Nicholas Winton would be 'horrified' at plans to scrap child refugee scheme, says Labour peer

A refugee rights campaigner has said he is ‘bitterly disappointed’ by the government’s decision to stop providing sanctuary for lone child refugees.

Lord Dubs, who came to the UK shortly before the Second World War as part of the Kindertransport organised by Maidenhead’s Sir Nicholas Winton, blasted the announcement from the Home Office on Wednesday, February 8, that the scheme is to end.

Petition set up to save Eton Wick village pub

The sudden sale of a pub in Eton Wick has inspired a petition to save it from redevelopment.

The Shepherd’s Hut was owned by Fuller’s Brewery but has now been sold, closing its doors on Sunday.

Plans to reduce speed limit in central Windsor are axed

A collective ‘shoulder shrug’ from residents means plans for a reduced speed limit in central Windsor have been scrapped.

A six-week consultation on a proposal to drop speeds in the town centre from 30mph to 20mph closed on January 29.