Fri, 17
Sat, 18
Sun, 19
SECTION INDEX

Braywick Nature Centre to remain open during nearby construction works

Will Taylor

Reporter:

Will Taylor

0

A nature reserve will not be closing while works are completed on the school nearby.

Braywick Nature Centre, in Hibbert Road, will remain open, though some of its services will be delivered differently during the construction, a Royal Borough spokesman has announced.

The car park will also remain accessible.

"We realise how important the facility is for our residents and we have worked hard with contractors to help reduce the impact of construction during this time," the spokesman added.

The reserve promotes awareness of the outdoors through various events and education sessions with schools, and has exhibitions on wildlife and local history.

Activites for young people and schools, which include pond dipping and bug hunts, will still go ahead in different parts of  the centre and Braywick Park.

Evening events will continue as normal, and anyone interested in yoga or pilates can call 01628 777440 for further details.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved