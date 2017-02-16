Pub ordered to pay out after 'unauthorised broadcasts' of Premier League football

A Maidenhead pub has been told to pay £6,000 in costs after it infringed copyright by broadcasting unauthorised Premier League football.

The New Inn, in Farm Road, is one of 10 pubs across the country which has been ordered to pay out.

The Premier League director of legal services, Kevin Plumb, said: “These actions are part of the largest anti-piracy campaign the Premier League has conducted to protect its copyright, and the investment from our UK live broadcasters Sky Sports and BT Sport.

"Like other sports and creative industries our model is predicated on the ability to market and sell rights and protect our intellectual property.

“It is because of this that clubs can invest in and develop talented players, build world class stadiums, and support young people in schools and communities across the country – all things that fans enjoy and wider society benefits from.”