Police issue witness appeal after worker dies in collision at Braywick Cemetery

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a man from Windsor died after being hit by a car in Braywick Cemetery on Tuesday.

A blue Hyundai I30 was travelling on a road within the grounds of the cemetery when it was in a collision with a worker for a Royal Borough contractor.

The 47-year-old man was seriously injured and was taken to Wexham Park Hospital where he sadly later died.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 90s, was not injured.

The fatal collision took place shortly before 3.15pm.

Sergeant James Atkinson of the Roads Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who tragically died following this collision.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police to please call 101, quoting URN 873."