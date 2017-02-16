Annual curry fundraiser held for Alexander Devine Children's Hospice Service

Curry and charity combined as part of the campaign to build Berkshire’s first-ever children’s hospice.

More than 80 people were at the Scrummy Mummy Curry Night at Chutney Jacks, in Bridge Street, Maidenhead, on Thursday, February 9, which raised about £2,400 for the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service.

Afterwards, fundraiser Fi Lawes said: “The money will go to helping children with life-threatening illnesses.

“Our nurses go out and provide things like respite care so that parents can have a bit of a break and know that their children are being looked after by professionals. But, alongtside that, we’re also nearing completion of the hospice and should be getting the keys to the building, ready to open later this year.”

The event was the first fund-raising event ever staged by the charity 10 years ago and has been held almost every year since.

The event, which was held in Maidenhead for the first time, featured a raffle, food and music. The charity’s founder, Fiona Devine, also said a few words.

Visit www.alexanderdevine.org for details of the charity.