Man pleads guilty to drug offences after £350,000 worth of cocaine is found in car

A Luton man arrested in Maidenhead has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply controlled drugs.

Gheorghe Nicu, 24, of Moulton Rise, appeared at Slough Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

On Friday, his Vauxhall Corsa was stopped in Suffolk Road and police found a rucksack inside which contained four kilograms of cocaine carrying an estimated street value of £350,000.

Nicu was arrested and charged, and remanded in custody until his court appearance.

He will be sentenced at Reading Crown Court in April, with a date still to be set.

Detective Inspector Jason Kew, the investigating officer at Windsor and Maidenhead Local CID, said: “Thames Valley Police is committed to tackling drug crime within our communities.

“From this seizure, a significant amount of cocaine has now been removed from the streets of Maidenhead.

“Illegal drugs destroy lives and the criminal behaviour associated with them can damage entire communities.

“We would encourage anyone with concerns about drug activity in their area to report it to police.

“We will act upon every piece of information provided to us.”

Anyone with information on drug crime can call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.