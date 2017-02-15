Hotel plans for Golden Ball pub

A hotel could be added on to the back of a country pub under plans submitted to the Royal Borough.

Permission is being sought by the Epic Pub Company to build an extra 12 rooms at the rear of the Golden Ball Pub, in Golden Ball Lane, Maidenhead.

The bar and restaurant already has two rooms for guests.

According to a design and access statement attached to the plans, the new building will be of ‘relatively low impact’ and take advantage of underused parking facilities, with 31 spaces on offer considered sufficient for expected users.

A decision is expected by April. The reference number for the plans is REF:17/00379