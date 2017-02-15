A404 in Maidenhead blocked following accident

Motorists are facing long delays this morning following an accident on the A404.

It is believed the crash was on the northbound carriageway, near the junction for Hurley.

Highways England said both the northbound and southbound routes were heavily congested.

The cause of the delay has not yet been confirmed, but one eyewitness said they saw paramedics giving treatment to someone on the side of the road.

Another Twitter user reported that traffic had not moved for 40 minutes.