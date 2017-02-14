'Little appetite' for historic Brocket building to be turned into flats

A consultation has revealed there is little appetite from residents to carve up a historic listed building in Maidenhead and turn it into housing.

The public had the chance to have their say on the future of The Brocket, in Boyn Hill Avenue, on Saturday.

The listed building, built in 1907, is owned by the Royal Borough and had been used as a pupil referral unit before closing in recent years.

A task and finish group has now been set up to try and decide the building’s future, with members of the public invited to put forward their ideas.

Cllr Claire Stretton (Con, Boyn Hill) said: “We have a completely open mind to what we might use it for and the majority of people said it would be great if it was used as some form of community centre.

“There was little appetite for it to be carved up into flats.

“No decisions have been made and we’re very much in listening mode.”

Anyone with ideas on the building’s future should email democratic.services@rbwm.gov.uk and put ‘The Brocket’ as the title.

Responses should be sent in by Thursday, February 23.