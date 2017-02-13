In pictures: Hundreds of youngsters take part in annual dance festival

Hundreds of youngsters were throwing shapes and busting moves at an annual dance festival.

Almost 850 pupils from Maidenhead and Ascot were at the Magnet Leisure Centre, in Holmanleaze, Maidenhead, on Wednesday and Thursday for the event.

Organised by the Ascot and Maidenhead School Sport Partnership, 26 schools were involved over the two-day show, which had a theme of changes.

Emma Fitzgerald, the partnership’s development manager, said: “One of the children said it had been one of the best days of their lives – that’s particularly high praise.

“What they get here is the unique environment of a full auditorium with all the facilities and it’s a memory they can take away with them.

“They come in nervous and excited and the come away with a real sense of achievement.

“Everyone has a really fantastic time.”

Preparations and rehearsals for the event, which is now in its 12th year, started in November and it is thought to have been the biggest yet, with more schools clamouring to be involved every year.