Firefighters tackle fence fire on building site in Marlow Road

Firefighters had to put out a fence fire in Marlow Road in Pinkneys Green in the early hours of this morning (Monday).

Crews from Maidenhead Fire Station received a call at about 3.30am that a fence had caught fire on a building site.

They sent one pump to the site, near The Golden Ball pub, and stayed for about 45 minutes making it safe.

It is not yet known how the fire started.