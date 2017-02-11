Sat, 11
Stories of the week: February 4-10

The Advertiser and Express websites bring you a round-up of the week's top stories from across east Berkshire each weekend.

Cannabis farm discovered in grounds of Legoland Windsor

Police have arrested two men after a secret cannabis farm was uncovered on land owned by Legoland.

The resort’s workers discovered an abandoned cottage filled with cannabis while they were carrying out routine checks yesterday (Monday). The cottage, which is outside the theme park’s boundary, contained both cannabis and equipment used to grow the class B drug.

Police still working to identify human remains found near A404 slip road

A post mortem carried out by Thames Valley Police on human remains found by the roadside of the A404 slip road on Friday has proved inconclusive.

At around 1.40pm on Friday during a routine patrol, a police officer discovered human remains at the roadside of the A404 near the Handycross roundabout.

Discovery of ‘active mice infestation’ closes down pizza restaurant in Slough

A pizza restaurant in Slough has been closed with immediate effect after an ‘active infestation of mice’ was found by council officers.

The Perfect Pizza Company in High Street was served with a hygiene emergency prohibition notice on Thursday as food and safety enforcement officers said the takeaway caused ‘an imminent risk to public health’.

Former soldier jailed for attempted murder of ex-comrade in Windsor

A former soldier has been jailed for 16 years for trying to kill an ex-comrade who had started a relationship with his estranged wife.

John Watson, 35, of Pirbright Barracks, Surrey, was sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Thursday. He will spend three further years on licence.

Jungle Mania to be closed for 'foreseeable future' following fire

A soft play area for children in Bourne End has suffered smoke damage following a fire on Wednesday. 

Jungle Mania, in Wessex Road, will be shut for the ‘foreseeable future’ according to its owner Chris Coleman. One crew each from Slough, High Wycombe and Beaconsfield attended at 8.39am. No-one was injured during the incident.

Council looking at ways to fill £13m black hole in care budget

A council tax rise of nearly four per cent will not be enough to plug a £13m black hole in the funding for older and physically disabled people in the Royal Borough, according to council figures.

While the borough says it can meet the needs of residents for the next two years, Cllr David Coppinger, cabinet member for Adult Services and Health, believes an ‘integrated’ approach must be adopted in the future.

Open day gives insight into daily life at Maidenhead Mosque

"In reality every day is an open day," declared the secretary of Maidenhead Mosque as he welcomed visitors to the second annual Visit My Mosque day on Sunday.

The open day was part of a national #VisitMyMosque initiative organised by the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) and aimed at providing an insight into the daily life of the mosque to promote a better understanding of Islam.
Investigation to be launched into Royal Borough CCTV saga
An independent investigation is set to be launched into why councillors were not informed that eight of the Royal Borough’s CCTV cameras were no longer in operation.

Last month, Cllr Simon Werner (Lib Dem, Pinkneys Green) told the Advertiser it was a ‘done deal’ that 30 cameras would be scrapped as part of a review into the borough’s CCTV network.
Gang who were tackled by public after failed Windsor jewellers robbery are jailed
A judge has praised the courageous actions of the Windsor community for helping to bring a gang of blundering criminals who tried to ransack a jewellers in the town to justice.

The gang of four men were handed more than 30 years behind bars between them during a sentencing at Reading Crown Court following their botched daylight heist of Robert Gatward Jewellers on September 8.
Council tax bills set to rise as borough hits out at Government for 'passing the buck'
Accusations of the Government 'passing the buck' to councils to protect adult social care services were made at a Slough Borough Council (SBC) meeting last night (Monday).

Cabinet approved a 4.71 per cent hike in council tax bills at the meeting, which will be voted on by full council on Thursday, February 23.

