Pets Corner: Tess, Ollie, Jay and Tiger at East Berks RSPCA

Tess has been very busy being the perfect mum to her four kittens and it is now her turn to find her forever home.

Although a little shy at first, she loves having a fuss made of her and enjoys a good bed to stretch out on.

Jay and Tiger are our beautiful mature cats looking for a cosy retirement home.

They have always lived together and are very close.

Jay is a big ball of grey love. He adores cuddles, being carried round and snuggling up to Tiger, a beautiful lady who despite her advanced years, loves to play and be stroked.

They are firm favourites with our cat cuddlers. Please don’t overlook this pair. You will be rewarded with great companions.

Ollie has struggled to adjust to cattery life after being a pet. He is the sweetest chap with a friendly nature but, at 10 years old, he needs to be back in a loving environment to thrive.

If you would like to know more about these featured cats or any of our other cats and dogs, please call the East Berks RSPCA on 07852 481079.