Hundreds take part in Newlands Girls' School Gym and Dance Show

Months of preparation are paying off this week as pupils from Newlands Girls’ School perform their annual Gym and Dance Show.

More than 400 pupils took part in a performance at the Magnet Leisure Centre yesterday (Wednesday), with another today (Thursday).

Joint head of PE Leigh Exworth said: “The pupils have been working on the show since October half term at extra-curricular activities. Every week, numerous hours have been put in by staff and pupils to ensure that performances are the best they can be.”

The show involves pupils from year seven to 13 and much of the work is choreographed by the girls themselves, featuring various styles of dance and gymnastics ranging from solos to group pieces involving 80 pupils.

Miss Exworth added: “The show highlights the passion and dedication that pupils at Newlands have towards sport and physical activity.

“The PE department are extremely proud of the pupils’ performances and would like to thank them for all their hard work and dedication in the preparation for the show.”

Pieces have come from curriculum lessons, extra-curricular clubs, winners of inter-house competitions, or through auditions held in December.