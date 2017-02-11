Holiday Inn hosts Valentine's Fair

Cinderella appeared at a Valentine’s Fair on Sunday to help entertain the children and raise money for charity.

The event at the Holiday Inn, in Manor Lane, had several stalls from independent sellers with food, drinks and gifts for all the family.

There was also a raffle that raised more than £100 for Wokingham based, parent-led charity Building For The Future, which provides activities, support and therapy for children with disabilities and additional needs for their families.

Organiser Angela Sherwood said: “We had a lovely day at the Holiday Inn, with lots of different stalls.

“The children were happy with the visit from Cinderella, and the face painting was very popular.

“The support we’ve had has been really great.”

There will be a Spring Fair on March 19 to raise money to buy sensory equipment for a five-year-old called Ruby to help with her epilepsy.