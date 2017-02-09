Donations flood in for three-year-old fighting cancer

Support has been pouring in for the campaign to help a three-year-old fighting a rare form of cancer.

The fund, dubbed Reuben’s Fight, was set up to aid Reuben Virdee, from Furze Platt, who is recovering from this third round of chemotherapy to treat neuroblastoma, which affects fewer than 100 children in the UK.

The fundraising drive, which was also featured in last week’s Advertiser, had collected more than £50,000 in just 12 days as of yesterday.

And it has also been shared around the internet hundreds of time, even by the Beehive class at Claires Court School’s nursery, which tweeted a picture of youngsters sending a virtual high-five to Reuben.

Kim Davies, the school’s marketing manager, said: “We did the high-five to show our support for Reuben and we’ve put a few words in our weekly bulletin to parents about him as well since he’s been in the news.

“It’s just a small way that we can reach out to Reuben and show him that we’re thinking of him.”

Visit www.facebook.com/ReubensFight to find out more about the campaign and donate.