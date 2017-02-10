Furze Platt magician bids for Young Magician of the Year glory

Card tricks combined with comedy are all part of the act for a Furze Platt Senior School pupil in his bid to join The Magic Circle.

Patrick Ashe’s love of magic began five years ago when his cousin showed him a card trick and he has never looked back since.

The 17-year-old is now taking part in a competition to find The Young Magician of the Year, which has been run by the world’s premier magic society every year since 1961.

Patrick, from College Avenue, performs every two months at St Mark’s Care Home and at his school.

“I love the reactions I get,” he said.

“I’m really looking forward to it.”

Patrick has to perform for eight to 12 minutes in front of a panel of four judges.

“I’m a big comedy fan so I like to add an element of that into my performances,” he added. The heat takes place at The Magic Circle’s London headquarters on Sunday, February 12, with a place in the final up for grabs on Sunday, April 9.

The prize is full membership of The Magic Circle when Patrick turns 18, including four years’ free membership, and a trip to Las Vegas to train at Jeff McBride’s Magic and Mystery School.