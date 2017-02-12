Claires Court hosts Rotary Young Chef Competition

Masterchefs-in-the-making cooked up a storm for the latest round of a culinary contest.

On Saturday, seven budding young cooks were at Claires Court School, in College Avenue, for the district final of the Thames Valley Rotary Young Chef Competition.

On a budget of £15 the entrants had to prepare a three course meal, with points awarded for cost, planning and technical skill, as well as taste.

However, although the event was hosted by the Rotary Club of Maidenhead Bridge the town was unable to produce a winner, with Hungerford’s Harry Hutchins and Elizabeth Vila Creus, from Northwood, progressing to the South East regional final.

Contest judge Elisa-Jade Gratton, said: “The standard of food far surpassed our expectations, and the competitors conducted themselves with a professionalism beyond their years.

“The industry is facing difficulties sourcing new talent, so seeing young people with such passion for food is really encouraging.”