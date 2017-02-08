Scouts sleep rough to learn about homelessness

Scouts swapped tents and bivvy bags for cardboard as they experienced what it's like to sleep rough in Maidenhead.

The group of 14, from the 13th Maidenhead Scouts, spent Friday night in the courtyard of the High Street Methodist Church, in Maidenhead High Street to learn more about the issue.

They were also met a worker from Action for Children, with organisers hoping the event will have raised about £250 for the charity when a final donations are received.

Assistant scout leader Ian Kinns said: "I think one of the biggest things they take away from it is having slept the full night out in the cold.

"And I'm proud of them for it.

"We've slept out with them in the past sometimes and we know the problems that can come up and that can show the attitudes that some people have towards the homeless."