Have your say on future of historic Brocket building

The public will get to have their say on the future of a listed building owned by the Royal Borough.

The Brocket, in Boyn Hill Avenue, a former pupil referral unit, will be open for viewing from 11am till 3pm on Saturday.

Councillors and council officers will be on hand to discuss proposals for the site, which was built in 1907 and acquired by Berkshire County Council in 1950, before being passed to the current authority in 1997.

According to Cllr Gerry Clark (Con, Bisham and Cookham), who chairs a task and finish group for the historic building, it had been considered for use as a registry office, but its layout and parking provision were both thought to be inadequate.

He said: “What I would expect this to do is find opportunities that are viable and then we can decide what is the best use for giving value to residents.”

He added: “This is exceptional and I would be very surprised if there are other buildings like this in terms of listed status owned by the Borough and it’s not something we would want to lose lightly.”

Maidenhead Civic Society and Maidenhead Heritage Centre have also given their support to the open day, with both saying they hope a suitable and sustainable use can be found.