Stories of the week: January 28-February 3

19-year prison sentence for serial sex offender who preyed on girl in Maidenhead

A 19-year prison sentence has been handed to a 51-year-old man for a series of sex offences including the rape of a child in Maidenhead.

Simon Robertson, 51, of Coley Lane, Chilbolton was convicted and sentenced for one count of rape against an adult, one count of rape against a child and three counts of sexual activity with a female child at Reading Crown Court on Friday, January 27.

£250,000 fundraising drive to help brave little boy fighting cancer

A £250,000 fundraising drive has been launched by the family of a brave little boy fighting a rare form of cancer to pay for overseas treatment.

Reuben Virdee, three, from Furze Platt, is currently receiving his third round of chemotherapy at John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford after he was diagnosed with neuroblastoma – which affects fewer than 100 children in the UK – in December.

Social media storm after petting zoo owner is filmed taking animals to slaughterhouse

The owner of a mobile petting zoo has responded after a video emerged of him taking animals to a slaughterhouse.

Pete Holmes, of Basil and Crew Mobile Farm, was caught on camera by protesters taking a lamb and two pigs to the facility in Farnborough on Tuesday, January 24.

Police issue CCTV appeal after teenager is threatened with knife in Windsor robbery

A 16-year-old boy was threatened with a knife and punched in the face before having his phone stolen during a robbery in Windsor.

The boy was walking along the path next to the skate park in Goslar Way when he was approached by a group of boys at about 6.20pm on November 18.

Teacher who pulled pupil’s hair and stood on another’s foot is banned

A former maths teacher at Bourne End Academy has been banned from teaching indefinitely after she was found to have pulled the hair of one pupil and deliberately stood on another’s foot.

Helen Rossenberg, 59, was also found to have told one pupil to ‘sit your black ass down on that chair’ and called a special educational needs student ‘thick’.

Burnham man charged with manslaughter in connection with George Inn pub incident

A 62-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with an incident at a Burnham pub.

Police were called to The George Inn in Burnham High Street just after midnight on August 13 to a report of a man being assaulted inside the pub.

Brett Foundation 'pulls back' from running homeless shelter after failing to agree lease

A homeless support group will no longer be involved with the new emergency accommodation shelter in Howarth Road, it has been announced.

The Brett Foundation has been unable to agree the terms of leasing the John West Homeless Shelter and a halfway house in Braywick Road.

High Court rules against Royal Borough's Heathrow third runway challenge

Campaigners have failed in a legal challenge against proposals to build a third runway at Heathrow Airport.

The leader of the Royal Borough, Cllr Simon Dudley, said he is ‘disappointed for residents’ but ‘respects’ the decision after the High Court ruled against the challenge on Monday.

Windsor commuters advised 'to work from home' during planned London Waterloo closure

South West Trains has urged Windsor commuters to consider working from home while London Waterloo undergoes a multi-million pound upgrade in August.

Platforms one to nine will be closed at the UK’s busiest station from August 5 to August 28 to allow work to begin on extending platforms for longer trains on suburban routes.

Council’s managing director apologises after revealing eight CCTV cameras are inactive

The managing director of the Royal Borough has apologised to councillors after staff failed to inform them that eight CCTV cameras were no longer in operation.

Alison Alexander offered her apology to Cllr Carwyn Cox, cabinet member for environmental services, and Cllr Simon Dudley, leader of the council, in a statement on Thursday.

Grandfather builds blockade to stop motorcyclists using alleyway as rat run

A grandfather who fears for the safety of children in his neighbourhood has built a blockade to stop motorcyclists from using a passageway near Foxborough Close as a rat run.

Elias Finney, who lives in the close, fears the passage, which is on a blind bend and near a playground, will eventually lead to someone being killed.

In pictures: Duchess of Cornwall visits Battersea home in Old Windsor

A sea of blue raincoats and Union Jack flags welcomed the Duchess of Cornwall to Battersea Dogs & Cats Home Old Windsor on Wednesday.

The visit marked the announcement that she will be the charity's new Royal Patron, taking over the role from the Queen.