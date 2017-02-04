Burchetts Green pupils' imaginations boosted by hands-on learning

A pair of hands-on visits helped youngsters get to grips with their latest school topics.

On Wednesday, January 25, firefighters from Maidenhead were at Burchetts Green Infant School to show off their fire engine and teach pupils about fire safety.

And the following day members of the White Waltham-based Joystick Club taught them about flying, even bringing a replica cockpit for the pupils to try out.

The visits were organised as part of studies of the elements earth, wind, fire and water.

Headteacher Delia Shepherd said: “I think what children need to learn well is imagination. You really need a hook to pull them into a topic with and the days we ran are what the topic hangs on and means the children are excited and ready to learn.”