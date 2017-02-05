Pets Corner: Ruby at Thames Valley Animal Welfare

Ruby is an attractive four-year-old tortoiseshell cat.

She has only had one previous loving home since she was a kitten, is microchipped, spayed and in good health.

Ruby is very affectionate but can be unpredictable so has been handed to the charity by the young couple who owned her as they have had a baby. She needs a permanent home without children or other animals.

If you are interested in giving a home to Ruby or any other cats in the care of Thames Valley Animal Welfare, visit www.tvaw.org.uk or phone 0118 9722082/9721871.