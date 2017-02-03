Cyclist finds 'no evidence' of bike rack repairs after complaint

A complaint made by a keen cyclist more than a year ago about the state of the bike racks at Maidenhead Station has still not been dealt with.

Jason Crabtree, 41, from the Altwood area, cycles to the station every day.

In January 2016 he complained to station staff that the bike racks on the Shoppenhangers Road side were in a state of disrepair and not fit for purpose.

Jason said: “I pay a lot of money for a season ticket. It would just be nice to get a response. There’s no evidence anything has been done over the last year.”

A spokesman for GWR said: “We recognise the demand for cycle storage and we conduct routine maintenance on all the facilities offered to encourage as many as possible to take advantage of cycling to the station.”