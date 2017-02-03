Pupils hope to cook up success with recipe book

A group of youngsters hope they’ve found a recipe for business success with a new cookery book.

Pupils at Desborough College, in Shoppenhangers Road, have been working on the project as part of the school’s participation in the Young Enterprise scheme.

To do this, the team has had to take on traditional company roles, including 17-year-old Pippa Russell as managing director; Elsie Cairns, 17, as marketing director; Abdullah Ihsan, 18, as financial director and Ateeq Iqbal, 18, who was put in charge of admin and logistics.

Starting in October, together they had to raise their own funds, source their own recipes and print the work, which is titled Eat Right, Feel Bright. They took delivery of 100 copies on Friday and will have the chance to show off their efforts at a special Young Enterprise fair on Saturday at Slough’s Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre.

Stella Neal, who helps co-ordinate the scheme at the school, said: “They’ve learned so much – they’ve learned how to share and evaluate ideas and time management, but also about making a commitment and being able to deliver on it.”