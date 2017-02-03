Beech Lodge pupils visit new school site

A visit to the site of their new school enabled children to get inspiration for building designs on Thursday.

Work has started on the new building for Beech Lodge School and children watched diggers make the foundations on the land at Stubbings.

Beech Lodge pupils will be contributing design ideas to the new buildings as part of a project called The Big Build.

Lucy Barnes, headteacher said: “It feels important in terms of the ethos of the school to give our children a voice, so we created The Big Build, which will role out in three stages.”

The school first opened in 2013, to teach vulnerable children who, although not deemed

as having ‘special needs’, have struggled to adapt to mainstream education for a variety of reasons.

It has two temporary sites in BCA and Hurley, and planning permission was granted for the new build in 2014.

School proprietor Daniela Shanly said: “It feels quite emotional.

“It has taken a while but now we can really look forward to creating a lovely calm environment where our children can work and play.

“Demand for places is really high so I am glad that we will now be able to support many more children with emotional and social development needs from Berkshire and the surrounding counties.”

Work is expected to finish at the site by January 2018.