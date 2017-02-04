Schoolgirl to have hair cut off for charity

A schoolgirl preparing to cut her hair off for charity is celebrating after achieving her fundraising total more than a week before she faces the scissors.

Jessica Whitfield, of Hampden Road, Maidenhead, is set to face the chop on Saturday, February 11, in aid of the Little Princess Trust, which provides wigs for children dealing with cancer and other illnesses.

The seven-year-old, a pupil at Alwyn Infant and Nursery School, in Mulberry Walk, has collected more than £500.

She decided to donate her 26 inch locks after seeing a documentary about sick children.

“She just says that her hair will grow back,” said proud mum Jeanie.

“When we’re out and about people are always looking at her hair because it’s so long, but I’m juts happy because it’s what she wants to do.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/JessicaGWhitfield to find out more and donate.