Preparations underway for major school dance event

Hundreds of young people are preparing to take part in a major dance event in Maidenhead.

More than 800 pupils from 26 primary schools in the Royal Borough are expected to perform in the Ascot and Maidenhead School Sport Partnership's annual Dance Festival.

This year's event will be held at the Magnet Leisure Centre, in Holmleaze, on Wednesday and Thursday.

It will also mark the fifth year of sponsorship from White Waltham auction firm Thomson, Roddick and Laurie.

Phil Grover, the firm's senior architectural consultant, said: “It’s extremely important that we encourage children to be as active as possible and this shows a different way of engaging children.

"It’s great to play a part in something that brings together many local schools and enables so many children to share in a special experience.”

Emma Fitzgerald, the partnership's development manager, also thanked the company for its support.