In pictures: Chinese New Year celebrations in Maidenhead

A colourful Chinese New Year lion dance display saw Maidenhead High Street packed out on Saturday.

The twelfth annual display was organised by the Eagle Claw Kung Fu school and Maidenhead's Chinese and Oriental Community Association.

This years celebration welcomed in the Year of the Rooster.

Association chairman Anita Li said: "I think it was really good. People were happy to see it.

Explaining the meaning of the ancient Chinese tradition, which involves colourful lion heads, gongs, cymbals and firecrackers, Anita said: "The lion dance is to chase out the evil and welcome luck for the new year."

Kung Fu instructor and dance organiser Julian Dale said: "This was our biggest and best yet.

"I'm very proud of the children's team, they work very hard year on year to make this happen."

This year's display had five lions compared to two last year, reflecting the Portlock Road school's growth in popularity.

The Nicholsons Centre also hosted a children's Chinese lantern making arts and crafts session.

The event was attended by Maidenhead town crier Chris Brown, Deputy Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead, Cllr John Lenton, and Deputy Mayoress Margaret Lenton.

Prime Minister and MP for Maidenhead Theresa May often attends the event but was unable to this year due to a meeting with Turkey's president.