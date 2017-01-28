Good sports at St Luke's get gold award

A sporty school has been awarded the highest accolade in a Government-led awards scheme.

St Luke’s CE School in Cookham Road received the Gold Mark in the Sainsbury’s School Games Mark for the way it carries out competitive school sport.

The school is one of only three in the borough to hold this award.

The award recognises the school’s commitment to providing quality physical education for children during the school day, after school and in a competitive nature.

One of the criteria the school met was that more than 50 per cent of pupils take part in extra-curricular sporting activities every week.

Deputy head Claire Spankie said: “The pupils, parents and staff have all worked together fantastically to achieve this award and their commitment and enthusiasm to join in with so many events across the borough as well as the work in school has made a really positive impact.

“We’re all really proud of everyone who took part.”