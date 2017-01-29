Pets Corner: Black Diamond, Princess Kinder, Chester and Monty at the Animal Sanctuary

A big thank you to all our supporters for all your help over the last year.

We are grateful for the many donations we’ve received recently and appreciate each and every one of you who have re-homed any of our animals.

We still have many cats, rabbits, chickens and ducks available for re-homing and here are a few we would like to show you:

Black Diamond and Princess Kinder: These two beautiful female bunnies are three years old and happily bonded. They both love their fresh vegetables and are looking for a new home together.

Chester: He is a six-year-old black lion-haired male rabbit. He’s been in rescue for quite a while now and so is looking for a nice warm home he can relax in.

Monty: This gorgeous long-haired black cat is around six years old, neutered and vaccinated.

He was a stray so we don’t know much of his background. He’s looking for a forever home and if with children, recommend they’re older and cat savvy. Can you help?

Home checks and fees apply to the above animals. Please contact the Animal Sanctuary on 07971 756494 or 07534 360127.

We’re based at Lake End Road in Dorney, near Sainsbury’s in Taplow, SL4 6QS.