Jobs safe as new team takes charge at Nicholsons Centre

Jobs look set to stay safe following a change of management at the Nicholsons Centre.

Asset management firm Ellandi has been chosen to replace previous firm Vixcroft.

Ruth Duffield, an asset manager with the London-based company, said staff currently employed directly by the shopping centre would be retained.

She also said although it was too early to give names, there had already been discussions with a number of potential new tenants, including high street fashion stores and sportswear brands.

Recent additions include Swedish clothing giant H&M, which opened in May, and stationery store Smiggle following in August.

Bob Dulson, chairman of the Partnership for the Regeneration of Maidenhead (ProM), said: “Changing horses mid-stream is not ideal, but the new team seem pretty dynamic and have considerable experience.

“A seamless transition would be ideal for refurbishment of the centre and car park.”