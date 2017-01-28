In pictures: Girls' football tournament held at Altwood School

There was the chance to bend it like Beckham at a girls’ football tournament in Maidenhead.

The event, at Altwood CE School, in Altwood Road, saw 12 teams of year five and six girls from 11 different schools slugging it out.

Courthouse Junior School, in Blenheim Road, won, bagging a place in the Berkshire School Games at Bisham Abbey on March 22.

The event, on Tuesday, January 17, was organised by the Ascot and Maidenhead School Sport Partnership, with help from Maidenhead United’s Magpies in the Community scheme, and was its first girls-only competition.

Emma Fitzgerald, the partnership’s development manager, said: “I’m very excited about the competition. We don’t often get to do new sports, but we were really blown away and it was really successful.

“Because the boys weren’t there it really let the girls shine.”

She added: “For many of the teams this was the first time they had played competitively, but with the women’s national team doing so well there’s some really good role models for them.”