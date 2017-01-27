Volunteers needed for Maidenhead Waterways channel clearances

New volunteers are being sought to work on the Maidenhead Waterways project.

The scheme, which is set to complete its first phase in the town centre later this year, is looking for help with its programme of channel clearances.

These are intended to secure a reliable water supply for the initiative when it opens.

The next session is due to be held tomorrow (Saturday) from 9am till 12pm, with others held every fortnight.

Richard Davenport, chairman of the Maidenhead Waterways Restoration Group, said: “Most large companies have a social responsibility programme, their policy to engage with communities where they work, so this can work as part of that, or even simply as a team building event.”

Email contactus@maidenheadwaterways.org or visit www.maidenheadwaterways.org to find out more.