Royal Borough school energy saving competition gets underway

Youngsters have been doing their bit to save the planet with a new competition to cut energy use.

The Royal Borough's Schools Energy Saving Competition has been encouraging pupils to switch off lights, close doors and reduce waste to improve their own environmental awareness - and hopefully save their school some money in the process.

It kicked off on Monday, January 9, when metre readings were taken to establish how much energy was being used.

Monday marked the start of efforts to improve consumption rates, with children in the Eco Club at Furze Platt Infants School, in Oaken Grove, making posters to give their classmates and teachers tips.

Final measurements will be taken on Monday, February 6, after which the most improved school will be announced and presented with a trophy at the end of February.

Michael Potter, the Royal Borough's energy reduction manager, said: "It's really important for schools to think about sustainability and how they can reduce their energy use and keep on top of that."