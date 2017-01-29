New minister inducted at Boyn Hill Baptist Church

The new minister of Boyn Hill Baptist Church says she is really looking forward to working in a town with such diversity.

Rev Amanda Redwood was inducted into the church on Westborough Road on Saturday in a process that involves making a declaration of faith to the church.

Miss Redwood, originally from Kent, has spent the last six years in Florence, Italy, with the Baptist Minister Society.

The new minister, who arrived in the town just before the new year, said: “On first impressions the town seems great.

“Florence was very diverse and it seems to be similar here so I’m really looking forward to getting to know people.”

The church’s next service will be on Sunday at 10.30am.

The previous minister was the Rev Nick Lowe.