Alexander Devine charity celebrates 10th anniversary with new campaign

A milestone year is set to be marked by the Alexander Devine charity this year, and to celebrate the children’s hospice charity is launching its ‘ten4ten’ campaign.

The charity, which is currently building the first children’s hospice in Berkshire, reaches its 10th anniversary in 2017.

With the hospice set to open in autumn at its site in Woodlands Park, the charity is hoping to raise £10,000 through the new campaign.

The charity, which was founded in 2007, is encouraging people to do something different to reflect the milestone.

This could include donating £10 a month, taking on a 10k run, volunteering 10 hours of support, or spending 10 minutes to share the charity’s story.

Fiona and John Devine set up the charity after their son Alexander, eight, died from a brain tumour.

CEO Fiona said: “It’s so hard to believe that it has been 10 years, it feels like just the other week I was sat at my dining room table, working on every element of the charity. Our charity has really grown in the last five years and we are all looking forward to the opportunities that 2017 will bring, one of which will be, the ten4ten campaign.

“A campaign for absolutely everyone and everyone can join us in celebrating, however large or small the donation or effort it will bring us one step closer to the opening of the children’s hospice.

“So go on, do your 110 per cent best and help us in raising £10,000 and raising awareness of our much needed charity.”

Fiona said there is still ‘much to do’ with the hospice build including furnishing and equipping the building and registering the hospice with the Care Quality Commission.

She said: “We could not have done this without the support of our local community, who mean everything to us, together we can build it and together we very nearly have.”