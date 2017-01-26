£10m parking plan could see 1,300 town centre spaces added

More than 1,300 extra spaces could be added in Maidenhead to relieve parking pressures during the regeneration.

A paper set to be discussed at cabinet tonight (Thursday) outlines parking provision for the Royal Borough and future parking demands.

A study completed by Peter Brett Associates in 2015 found that parking in Maidenhead was at 89 per cent capacity and there are currently 400 requests for long-stay parking season tickets from businesses in Maidenhead the borough is unable to accommodate.

Short-term solutions include adding temporary decks at existing car park sites and a permanent solution involves adding an additional deck in Stafferton Way to create 125 spaces.

Although not explicitly mentioned in the paper, the Nicholsons car park in Broadway is set to be redeveloped with £9.4m being allocated in the 2017/18 budget for stage one expansion.

A temporary deck would be added to Maidenhead Town Hall which would create 111 spaces, and an additional deck in Braywick Park which would create 180 spaces.

In Stafferton Way, ‘three or four’ temporary decks at the Nene Overland site will create 300 spaces, two decks in St Ives Road would create 200 spaces, and ‘three or four’ decks in Reform Road would create 300 spaces.

The parking plan will cost around £9,960,000.

Cllr David Evans, (Con, Hurley and Walthams) and cabinet member for regeneration said a report about the Nicholsons car park redevelopment is expected to come to full council in June.

He said: “We need a car park that is fit for this century.”

When asked about the impact Crossrail may have on town centre parking, Cllr Carwyn Cox (Con, Hurley and Walthams) and cabinet member for environmental services including parking said: “We don’t know the full impact Crossrail is going to have, but we are increasing the number of long-stay spaces.”

The paper will be discussed at Maidenhead Town Hall tonight (Thursday) at 7pm.