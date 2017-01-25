Students take part in cook-off at Claires Court

Young chefs from Claires Court Senior Girls battled it out in a cook-off on Tuesday.

As part of the Rotary Young Chef competition, the school in College Avenue has been holding heats for year nine.

The students were given the task of preparing a three-course meal in two hours for two people for under £15 and they were judged on skills, presentation and taste.

General manager Tony Harris and head chef Chris Collier from Zizzi’s in Windsor judged the competition.

Tony said: “The standard was absolutely amazing, and a few of the dishes I would be happy to serve in my restaurant.

“The girls had incredible understanding and knowledge of cooking along with great prep work; it was a close competition.

“Overall the girls were really engaged and can aspire to be great chefs if they want to be.”

Madeleine Burwash, 13, won the round with her homemade pizza.

Another heat will take place on Friday, with the winner going forward to the district finals on Saturday,February 4.