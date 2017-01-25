Chinese New Year celebrations set to take place in Maidenhead this weekend

Music and dancing will take over the high street on Saturday as Chinese New Year comes to Maidenhead.

The celebrations will include lantern making and a traditional lion dance led by the World Eagle Claw Kung-Fu School from Portlock Road.

They will welcome the Year of the Rooster with a parade and colourful displays organised by the Chinese and Oriental Community Association.

Sifu Julian Dale, from the kung-fu school, said: “We’ve been planning this for a year with a number of new surprise additions that will make this year the biggest and best ever.”

The celebrations, which always draw in large crowds in the town centre, will start with lantern making in the Nicholsons Centre from 11-3pm.

Steph James, Maidenhead town manager said: “The Chinese New Year celebrations in Maidenhead are an occasion not to be missed with lots of noise and colour filling the High Street.

“Come down and enjoy all the fun of Chinese New Year.”

The parade will start from 1pm from the boy and the boat statue.