Cubs and scouts take part in annual swimming gala at Magnet Leisure Centre

Dozens of cubs and scouts made a splash at a swimming gala at the Magnet Leisure Centre on Saturday.

More than 100 youngsters took part during the day.

Every swimmer had the chance to take part in two races and one relay at the annual district event.

Gill Hill, cubs assistant district commissioner said: "We do a few group events every year and this one of them.

"The cubs race in the afternoon and scouts race in the evening.

"It's great to have everyone together and it encourages the groups to take the children swimming, it's good for them to take part as a group.

"You get a lot more done if you work as a group.

"It was very noisy and every swimmer got a big cheer."

Pinkneys Green Scouts Winter Hill troop won the team event, followed by 1st Cookham Scouts David Livingstone in second place and 1st Maidenhead Sea Scouts in third.

Joint winners in the individual races were Sam Gavin (David Livingstone) and Daisy Lange (21st Maidenhead Cox Green).