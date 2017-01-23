Carer's anger after housing association takes away swimming pool

A 28-year old carer has been left fuming after Housing Solutions took away her 18ft swimming pool.

Cindy Saunders from Thomas Court said the housing association was wrong to take it away as it was not rubbish.

She said: “The swimming pool has been up in the communal garden for at least four years and everyone uses it.”

Housing Solutions asked Cindy to remove the pool in October, and sent a reminder in November.

Cindy says she was unable to take it down straight away as she had a fall at work, and was in hospital but she did dismantle the pool and left the lining, pump tubes and lid in the communal garden. She was shocked to find the maintenance team had taken the items away just before Christmas.

She said: “We were told dumped items would be taken away, but it wasn’t dumped. They said it had a tear in it, which it didn’t. I will be taking them to court over this.”

Cindy estimates the pool was worth around £1,000.

A spokeswoman from Housing Solutions said: “Housing Solutions informed all residents in October that swimming pools and large items could not be kept in communal areas for health and safety reasons.

“We gave residents a number of opportunities to remove these large items and residents were advised that if they were not removed then we would have to take them away. We are aware of this particular complaint and we are in discussions with the resident.”